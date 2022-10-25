First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of FEI stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $8.81.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
