First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FEI stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 149,568 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 148.5% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 89,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 53,497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter worth $361,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter worth $347,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 12.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 27,013 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.