Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.85

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 18430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Evotec Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

