EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Cowen

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.61.

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. EVgo has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.80.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 42,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $484,796.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,528.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $215,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 42,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $484,796.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,528.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,276 shares of company stock valued at $728,940 in the last three months. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 120.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

