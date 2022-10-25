Everest Re Group (RE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.61) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.72. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Everest Re Group to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $41 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $284.39 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $308.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.20%.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

