Evercore ISI Upgrades argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $427.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on argenx from €400.00 ($408.16) to €425.00 ($433.67) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $412.07.

argenx stock opened at $382.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 0.86. argenx has a 52 week low of $249.50 and a 52 week high of $403.77.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.76) by $0.95. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 538.17%. The company had revenue of $85.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 million. Research analysts forecast that argenx will post -15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of argenx by 69.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 107.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

