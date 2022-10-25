Estate Counselors LLC Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,995 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,199,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,212,000 after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,967,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,553,000 after purchasing an additional 92,311 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,095,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,630,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,220,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,251 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $38.19.

