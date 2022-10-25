Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $96.00 at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.00.

Entergy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $102.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

