Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) PT Raised to $10.00 at Citigroup

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eneti in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Eneti Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ NETI opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.04. Eneti has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eneti ( NASDAQ:NETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $61.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 20.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eneti will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eneti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000.

About Eneti



Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

