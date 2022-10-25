Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$2.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $982.80 million-$994.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.64 million. Endava also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.59-$0.60 EPS.

Endava Stock Performance

NYSE DAVA opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. Endava has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.04 and a 200-day moving average of $95.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAVA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

About Endava

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Endava by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Endava by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Endava by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Endava by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 40,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

