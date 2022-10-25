Empire Life Investments Inc. Takes $464,000 Position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 394.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 42,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:FGRO opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21.

