Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $148.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.26. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $136.93 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

