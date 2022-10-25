EAC (EAC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $252.49 Million

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. EAC has a market cap of $252.49 million and $30,896.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00004353 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021093 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00273113 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001331 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.88566527 USD and is up 15.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $58,103.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

