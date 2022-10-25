Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $17.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynex Capital to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of DX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.97. 2,048,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 254.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,961.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 10,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter worth $32,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at $7,191,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.