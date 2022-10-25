Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $17.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on DX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynex Capital to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Dynex Capital Stock Performance
Shares of DX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.97. 2,048,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,961.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 10,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter worth $32,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at $7,191,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
Further Reading
