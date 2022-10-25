Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Given New GBX 1,130 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,230 ($14.86) to GBX 1,130 ($13.65) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DNLMY. Investec upgraded Dunelm Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dunelm Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Shares of DNLMY stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

