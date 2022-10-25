DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 48.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 51.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,989 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

DocuSign Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.84. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.