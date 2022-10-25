Dero (DERO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $132,181.00

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Dero has a market capitalization of $51.65 million and $132,181.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $3.98 or 0.00020625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,311.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00272703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00117902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.69 or 0.00744052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.27 or 0.00560659 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00242520 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,968,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.