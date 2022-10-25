DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 161,208 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 161,208 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $36,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCI opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3884 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 58.69%.

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$69.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

