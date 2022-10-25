DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.28% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $34,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 922 shares in the company, valued at $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

