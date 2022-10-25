DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,627 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Welltower were worth $26,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,384,634,000 after purchasing an additional 766,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,309 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Welltower by 236.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.37.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

