DEI Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $16,734.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021118 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00273044 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001329 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.