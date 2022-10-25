Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.62

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21.

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate and Management Consulting. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data center solutions, channel support services, and financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

