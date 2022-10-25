Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $143.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,900,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,148,963 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog Stock Up 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after buying an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,470,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,865,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $360,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.43. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,251.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a 12-month low of $75.54 and a 12-month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

