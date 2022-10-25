Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €46.50 ($47.45) to €41.50 ($42.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €43.50 ($44.39) to €40.75 ($41.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.53.

Shares of DASTY opened at $34.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $31.12 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 15.49%. Analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at about $3,884,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

