CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after purchasing an additional 318,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,322 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

