CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CVBF. Wedbush boosted their price target on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This is a positive change from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in CVB Financial by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.