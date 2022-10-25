Crown (NYSE:CCK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31), RTT News reports. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown updated its Q4 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS.

Crown Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CCK traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $85.01. 1,938,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average is $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown has a 1-year low of $78.48 and a 1-year high of $130.42.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Crown

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Crown by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

