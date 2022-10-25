Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Given New $149.00 Price Target at Cowen

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $195.00 to $149.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $122.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.44 and a 200-day moving average of $171.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.3% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 38,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 19.0% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 18.1% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.