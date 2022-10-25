Critical Comparison: NextNav (NN) vs. Its Rivals

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NextNav to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of NextNav shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of NextNav shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextNav and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $760,000.00 -$144.67 million -1.06 NextNav Competitors $5.46 billion $859.42 million 16.88

Profitability

NextNav’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NextNav. NextNav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares NextNav and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav -3,000.89% -86.23% -37.36% NextNav Competitors -288.25% 5.64% 3.96%

Risk and Volatility

NextNav has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNav’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NextNav and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 1 2 0 2.67 NextNav Competitors 74 482 563 19 2.46

NextNav presently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 377.35%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 14.67%. Given NextNav’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NextNav is more favorable than its rivals.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

