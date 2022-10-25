Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.58-7.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69.

Crane Trading Up 0.2 %

CR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.65. The company had a trading volume of 314,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.97. Crane has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Crane’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.95%.

CR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Crane by 2,775.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 213,113 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Crane by 281.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after buying an additional 140,703 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Crane by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after buying an additional 63,832 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 48.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after buying an additional 52,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Crane by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,668,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

