Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $11.67 or 0.00060386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.34 billion and $131.63 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00081301 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00015065 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00025075 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000305 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007844 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars.

