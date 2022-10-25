Contrasting Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) & Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Agilysys and Light & Wonder, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys 0 1 2 0 2.67 Light & Wonder 1 0 1 0 2.00

Agilysys presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.49%. Light & Wonder has a consensus price target of $52.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.76%. Given Agilysys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Agilysys is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

98.6% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Agilysys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Agilysys and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys 4.40% 23.97% 11.16% Light & Wonder 156.19% -5.63% 1.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agilysys and Light & Wonder’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys $162.64 million 8.46 $6.48 million $0.22 249.92 Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.26 $371.00 million $37.66 1.35

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Agilysys. Light & Wonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agilysys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Agilysys has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agilysys beats Light & Wonder on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience. The company also provides technical software support, maintenance, and subscription services; and professional services. It offers its solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadium, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc. develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.