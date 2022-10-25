Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $82.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $441.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $69,684 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 161,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

