Citigroup Trims Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price to $393.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $457.00 to $393.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $386.67.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $324.02 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

