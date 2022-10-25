Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.22. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $105.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.