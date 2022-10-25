Camping World (CWH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Camping World had a return on equity of 87.92% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Camping World to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. Camping World has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.67.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 114.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 519,850 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Camping World by 12,962.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 366,955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Camping World by 822.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 273,888 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 330,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 76,507 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 29.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 74,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

