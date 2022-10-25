Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $237-243 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.12 million.

CALX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Calix from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Calix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.60.

NYSE CALX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.34. The company had a trading volume of 667,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,583. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Calix by 34.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calix during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

