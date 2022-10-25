C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,158. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 922 shares in the company, valued at $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

