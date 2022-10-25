Brokerages Set SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Price Target at $299.17

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $299.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSPPF. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a report on Friday, July 15th.

SSP Group Stock Performance

Shares of SSPPF opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

