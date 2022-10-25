Brokerages Set NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) PT at $22.79

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.79.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet Stock Performance

NerdWallet stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. NerdWallet has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Insider Activity at NerdWallet

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NerdWallet will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,143.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $48,990 in the last three months. 49.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NerdWallet by 500.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 136,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,316,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the second quarter worth $441,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 949.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 238,760 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.