Brokerages Set Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) PT at $241.93

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.91.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of META stock opened at $129.72 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $122.53 and a twelve month high of $353.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.53.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $44,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $44,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,414,572 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

