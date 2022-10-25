Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

BLIN stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $12.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.20.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 million. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 81,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $112,018.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 67,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,178.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 81,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $112,018.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,256.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 236,439 shares of company stock worth $331,414 over the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

