BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on BRF in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BRF from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

BRF Stock Performance

NYSE:BRFS opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. Research analysts anticipate that BRF will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BRF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in BRF during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in BRF during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

