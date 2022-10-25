Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 840,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 97,081 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $31,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 241,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 54.8% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,913 shares of company stock worth $7,638,090. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.