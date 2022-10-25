Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Boralex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities cut Boralex to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Boralex Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. Boralex has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $39.72.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

