Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 104,600 Shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $3,415,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40.

On Monday, October 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32.

On Thursday, August 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $86.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,165,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,062. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.54 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

