BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average is $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $201,160. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9,762.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

