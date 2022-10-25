Bitcoin Gold 24-Hour Volume Reaches $43.84 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $17.51 or 0.00090676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $306.64 million and $43.84 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00270679 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00067225 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

