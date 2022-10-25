BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) PT Raised to GBX 2,250

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BHP. UBS Group lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.91) to GBX 2,330 ($28.15) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,904.11.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP opened at $49.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $79.66.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in BHP Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,260,000 after acquiring an additional 371,203 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BHP Group by 136.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,334,000 after acquiring an additional 804,469 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.