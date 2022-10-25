Bend DAO (BEND) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $71.14 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 24th. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $71.14 million and $347,043.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

