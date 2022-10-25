Bel Fuse (BELFB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.00. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $170.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. On average, analysts expect Bel Fuse to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at $242,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading

